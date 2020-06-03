Having already established itself as a major contender in robotic vacuum cleaners, Roborock’s first cordless handheld model continues the company’s legacy by delivering power and efficiency in an elegantly designed package. This week, you can win one of two brand new Roborock H6 cordless vacuums, plus save $50 when you purchase an H6 using our exclusive discount code. Here’s everything you need to know.

From the moment you pick up the Roborock H6, you’ll instantly notice it’s not like other handheld vacuum cleaners. Roborock’s latest weighs in at only 3lbs. — the same as a 13” Macbook Pro — yet it still manages to pack heavy-duty power. It can achieve up to 150AW of max suction for lifting fine dirt particles from even the shaggiest of carpets, while the onboard Li-Po battery provides up to 90 minutes of cleaning power in Eco mode (10 minutes in Max mode.) To ensure the H6 is the only handheld vacuum you will need for any cleaning job, it comes with a series of versatile attachments, including a 20W floor brush, 50W carpet brush, crevice tool, and more.

