Not all Android devices can stream from Netflix at the same quality, the company is actually a little bit picky about it, certifying individual devices for different features. While the list sometimes lags a bit behind reality, Netflix now says that TCL's latest phones (the 10 Pro and 10L) are now HD-compatible, together with the Asus ROG II and ZenFone 6.

In case we end up adding to this list, the new additions are broken out into their respective categories just below:

HD

Asus ROG II

Asus ZenFone 6

TCL 10L

TCL 10 Pro

HDR10

Asus ROG II

TCL 10L

The 10L and ROG II have also picked up HDR10 certification, joining the TCL 10 Pro, which somehow snagged that feature back in April, before the phone was even released.

Though these lists sometimes lag a bit behind reality, it's a little odd that the ZenFone 6 is only just now picking up a mention, given it came out last year. The ROG Phone II is also returning to the list after appearing on it for a single day lasts year. While it can take Netflix a while to certify a device, sometimes the company's list is just incorrect, and it's impossible to say which is the case here. While the list serves as a good guide, don't take it as gospel for a given phone's HD or HDR support, some devices not included on it may still support HD or HDR streaming.

Still, owners of these four Asus and TCL phones can now be sure of the maximum streaming quality they should be getting in Netflix.