Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Thanks to current events, sales are pretty slow going, but luckily I still have a few worthwhile titles to highlight today. First and foremost, the popular indie roguelike Dead Cells arrived on Android last night, and it's currently available for 10% off the regular retail price. Of course, if you're looking for something a little more slow-paced, then the text adventure game 7Days is a quality pick up, along with the well-reviewed puzzler Fliplomacy. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 31 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Red $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days UX S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

Games