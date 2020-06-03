Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Thanks to current events, sales are pretty slow going, but luckily I still have a few worthwhile titles to highlight today. First and foremost, the popular indie roguelike Dead Cells arrived on Android last night, and it's currently available for 10% off the regular retail price. Of course, if you're looking for something a little more slow-paced, then the text adventure game 7Days is a quality pick up, along with the well-reviewed puzzler Fliplomacy. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 31 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Group Up contact list $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Image Wrap $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Camera and Microphone Blocker $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Mobile ORG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Extron Control $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Raanaa - The Shaman Girl $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Legend of the Moon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Cookie Animals VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Red $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. UX S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. On-screen Ruler (Pro) $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Office Viewer - PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS Viewer $19.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $1.99 -> $1.25; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.19 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. PingTools Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. World Clock Widget 2020 Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. 🍎Calorie counter PLUS - Macros food tracker $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Titanic® $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. 7Days : Decide your story .Choice game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Brain App - Daily Brain Training $8.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Chicken Tournament $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Pocket war 2K (early access) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Dead Cells $9.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
  14. Drag Racing 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Impala Widgets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Imperial eXoduX Widgets for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Flat Dark Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Classic Digital Faces - Watchface for Fitbit Versa $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
  5. Classic Digital Faces - Watchface for Fitbit Ionic $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?