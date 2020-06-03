Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Thanks to current events, sales are pretty slow going, but luckily I still have a few worthwhile titles to highlight today. First and foremost, the popular indie roguelike Dead Cells arrived on Android last night, and it's currently available for 10% off the regular retail price. Of course, if you're looking for something a little more slow-paced, then the text adventure game 7Days is a quality pick up, along with the well-reviewed puzzler Fliplomacy. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 31 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Group Up contact list $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Image Wrap $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Camera and Microphone Blocker $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mobile ORG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Extron Control $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Raanaa - The Shaman Girl $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend of the Moon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cookie Animals VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Red $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- UX S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- On-screen Ruler (Pro) $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Filter Calculator (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Office Viewer - PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS Viewer $19.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $1.99 -> $1.25; Sale ends in 6 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.19 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- PingTools Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- World Clock Widget 2020 Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- 🍎Calorie counter PLUS - Macros food tracker $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titanic® $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 7Days : Decide your story .Choice game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brain App - Daily Brain Training $8.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chicken Tournament $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket war 2K (early access) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Cells $9.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
- Drag Racing 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Impala Widgets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Imperial eXoduX Widgets for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flat Dark Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Classic Digital Faces - Watchface for Fitbit Versa $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Classic Digital Faces - Watchface for Fitbit Ionic $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
