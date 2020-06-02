T-Mobile offers a number of perks to its postpaid subscribers through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. This week, Un-Carrier customers can nab a three-month subscription to Stadia Pro — provided they haven't signed up for the cloud gaming service already. Pro usually costs $10 per month.

Stadia Pro offers access to a rotating selection of free games — currently more than a dozen, including titles like Destiny 2, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Panzer Dragoon Remake, and Superhot — plus discounts on game purchases. Access to claimed free games is lost if you choose to end your subscription, but you get them back if you resubscribe. Any games you buy remain playable whether or not you're subscribed.

The deal doesn't include Stadia's $69 gamepad, but you don't have to buy anything to play — assuming you have a PC with a decent internet connection, you're all set. You can read more about Stadia here.

Again, this offer is only available to new Stadia subscribers. To claim your three months, just pop into the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and follow the directions. You've got until 5 a.m. Eastern on June 9 to redeem the offer.