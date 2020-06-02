On many Android devices, Google Search lets you view tons of 3D models like animals, pets, skeletons, cells, Neil Armstrong's spacesuit, and much more. With the tap of a button, you can move these objects into your home and see them as though they were in your camera's viewfinder. It's even possible to snap photos and take videos. The list of supported phones is ever-expanding — devices like the brand-new, definitely competitively priced Sony Xperia 1 II, the Poco X2, the Xiaomi Redmi K30, and 18 other recent phones are finally in on the 3D fun since we last covered. There's also Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Google has additionally included a new dedicated section for Android emulators on the corresponding support website, noting that ARCore requires an emulator running Android 8.1 (API 27) or later and that "the rear-facing (world) camera is emulated with a virtual scene" while "the front-facing (selfie) camera is not supported."

The full list of new devices goes as follows:

LG K61

LG Signature Edition 2019

moto g power

motorola edge

motorola edge plus

Oppo realme 6

Oppo realme 6 Pro

Oppo Reno3

Oppo Reno3 5G

Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Sony Xperia 1 II

Vivo iQOO 3 5G

Vivo iQOO Neo3 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Redmi K30

If you own one of these, you should already be able to use ARCore features. The functionality comes as part of Google Play Services for AR, which should be automatically installed on your phone as soon as it's officially supported.