Samsung's phones appear to have beaten Google again to deliver this month's security patches. Reports indicate that some U.S. models of the Galaxy S10, S20, and Note10 series started receiving the update early this morning, though it isn't landing on all variants at once.
Reports are mixed, but many with the U.S. unlocked models have been receiving the update today, as have some of the carrier-branded models. Not too long ago, it was the U.S. unlocked models that would get updates last, after every possible carrier had already rolled theirs out. It's nice that's changed recently.
S20 unlocked update changelog. Image via u/ilikebrownbananas.
Changelogs and update sizes will likely vary between devices, but if you have a late-model Galaxy series phone guaranteed regular security patches, it might be worth checking your notifications or triggering the update check in Settings to see if one is available.
More Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip units updated
Galaxy S20 units in other regions are getting the update — namely, European unlocked units. Our Zachary Kew-Denniss received the June 1 patch on his unlocked Galaxy S20 Ultra in the U.K. — builds with the same ATE7 suffix are being distributed right now to other unlocked S20 devices in 21 European markets, SamMobile reports.
S20 users in Australia and New Zealand have also claimed the patch for themselves.
Leaks blogger Ishan Agarwal has also reported that his Galaxy Z Flip in India has received the package.
New update for the #Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. June Security patch. Hopefully the WiFi calling will be stable now. #GalaxyZFlip pic.twitter.com/rcNhRTqvy9
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 2, 2020
The next wave we're waiting on now is for carrier devices.
