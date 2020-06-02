Our friends at XDA Developers have snagged some renders and marketing images of Google's now long-anticipated Android TV dongle, which might get hardware codename "Sabrina." They've also confirmed that Sabrina will come with a dedicated remote, as was previously rumored. Better than that, we get our first glimpse of the remote itself, plus a few screenshots that show how the Android TV interface might change to accommodate it.

These images all come courtesy of a leaked firmware build shared with XDA Developers, with contents that at least partly date back to last October, so Google has been planning this for quite some time. As a result of that age, though, some details may have changed since then, so take these images with a small pinch of salt — they're legit, but they might potentially be slightly out of date if Google changed anything.

"Sabrina" will be available in three colors: Black, white, and a flesh-tone pink.

The overall design of the new dongle will be a bit more oval than current Chromecast hardware, with what XDA speculates may be a sandstone-like matte texture. Images showed it off in three colors: black, white, and a flesh-like pink. The remote was only shown in white, but it might have other colors to match.

Remote images from an FCC listing (left), and the leaked firmware (right).

The remote itself is pretty Googly, with a simplified hardware interface and just two rows of buttons outside the directional pad, according to these images. One of those buttons is for the Assistant, and Android TV's usual back and home buttons are also present. A microphone will probably also be included built into the remote. It isn't clear yet if dedicated buttons for any partner streaming services will be included, but it's speculated that a programmable IR blaster may also be built-in.

These stills from a video included in the firmware show off the new "content-focused" interface that the previously rumored Android TV redesign included with Google's dongle will have. In the center is an automatically scrolling carousel of advertised content, which also lists the provider you'll need to watch it. Below is a list of TV shows and movies. Nest alert overlays are also planned, as you can see just above.

XDA was further able to tell from a teardown of the firmware that the device will support Dolby Vision, and be based on an AMlogic SoC. Branding and availability are still unknown at this point. XDA was also unable to confirm the previously leaked pricing, which was set at around $80.

Some of these images raise more questions than they answer when it comes to the Android TV redesign, and it's probably tough to judge them in isolation without seeing what it looks like in action. But now we've got a glimpse of what to expect. With the Pixel 4a and Android 11 Beta Launch both delayed, though, we might be in for a bit of a wait.