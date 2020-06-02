This story was originally published and last updated .
Sitting in the cloud, Google’s productivity suite has the big advantage of background updates and feature additions that don’t require user intervention. As part of such a rollout, Google Docs is getting a couple of features that landed first on Gmail and have been tested with a limited group of users. The company yesterday announced that Autocorrect and Smart Compose are now out of beta and will be available to a broader userbase in the coming days.
Similar to that on Gmail, Autocorrect rectifies your misspelled words and shows a gray dotted line as a correction indicator. You can undo these automatic changes by hovering the cursor over the word and clicking ctrl/cmd+Z. You have the option to turn the feature off in the Preferences section under Tools if you're not a fan. It will be available to both G Suite and personal Google account holders, but only on the web version of Google Docs. How long mobile users will have to wait is anybody’s guess. Bear in mind that grammar suggestions aren’t coming to personal accounts with this rollout.
As for Smart Compose, you can hit the Tab key to accept a contextual suggestion or choose to ignore it by continuing to type. Following an invite-only test phase, the feature is now out of beta, although the availability will remain limited to some G Suite accounts, with no word on regular accounts.
Both features are now gradually rolling to those on G Suite for Basic, Business, and Enterprise plans, although Google says that it may take more than a month for everyone to get them.
Coming to more G Suite users
With the last rollout in February, only a section of all G Suite users got access to Autocorrect and Smart Compose in Docs. Google is now bringing the pair of features to its Education and Nonprofits customers on G Suite. The rollout has already started, though it may take up to a month to cover all eligible users.
Meanwhile, there’s no update on when Smart Compose and grammar checks in Autocorrect will arrive for free Google accounts.
