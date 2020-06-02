Outfitting your home with smart tech can get expensive, fast. If you're looking to keep an eye on things without going broke, Amazon's got Kasa's Spot Pan Tilt security camera for $40 ($10 off) right now.

Using that pan and tilt flexibility, the Kasa Spot can track movement through your home, so if you like to keep track of your pets while at work, this is perfect. You can also designate "activity zones" around your front door, for example, to get more tailored alerts, and support for 2-way audio lets you communicate remotely.

Two years of free cloud storage, offering 12 hours of rolling saved footage, is a nice touch, too, so you won't need to worry about running out of space anytime soon. Head over to Amazon to take advantage of this deal.