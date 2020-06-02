Warner Bros. is offering free rentals of "Just Mercy," a movie following the real-life story of lawyer Bryan Stevenson who fights to overturn the murder conviction of African-American Walter McMillian. Stevenson currently runs the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization working to challenge wrongful convictions, and wrote the book from which the movie is based.

The 2019 film stars Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson and Jamie Foxx as McMillian with support from Brie Larson, Rob Morgan, and others. Metacritic's average rating from 50 reviews is 68% while Rotten Tomatoes's Tomatometer is pegged at 83%.

In a tweet from the Just Mercy account, Warner Bros. stated that the film is one resource it can offer to inform its audience about systemic racism in America. The nation has been wracked with protests and violence following the death of George Floyd, one of many Black people killed in police custody.

"Just Mercy," which usually costs $5.99 to rent, is free to do so for this month on digital platforms in the U.S. In the Android realm, Play Store customers can also purchase the film to view in 4K for the discounted price of $5 instead of $14.