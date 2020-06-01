Samsung is rolling out its phone-as-a-subscription Samsung Access service here in the US. Starting as low as $37 a month for the baby S20 model, Samsung Access includes the phone, Samsung Premium Care device protection, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and access to Microsoft 365 Personal. Although there's a pile of terms and conditions associated with it, the service also lets you upgrade your phone every nine months — or earlier, if you'd like to pay more.

Prices vary based on the phone model you choose, and Samsung's already out of stock for some combinations, so we don't know what the upper limit is, but for base 128GB sizes, prices range from $37 a month for the S20, to $42 a month for the S20+, and $48 a month for the S20 Ultra. Samsung will let you upgrade to a new for free after you've had service for nine months, though your monthly payment will probably vary with a new device. You can also upgrade early for $100.

Samsung Premium Care gives you an extended warranty, device support, and accidental damage protection, though you may still have to pay a deductible for repairs, and it has its own pile of terms and conditions covering the maximum number of claims you can make in a year, etc.

Canceling Samsung Access if you get tired of it is easy, too. Though you will have to pay an early termination fee of $100 if you stop your subscription in the first three months, other than that it's free: Just send the phone back. Other caveats for the subscription service do apply, though, like you can't do a trade-in to drop that monthly rate, and to upgrade or return the phone it will need to be in "good condition" when sent back in.

For more information, check out Samsung's page on the subject at the source link below.