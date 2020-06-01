Fossil produces the bulk of the watches powered by Google's Wear OS platform, but Mobvoi is still in the wearables game. The company's Ticwatch E model is one of the few Wear OS watches that has ever dropped below $100, and now it's $79.99 on Amazon — a $20 discount from the usual price.

The Ticwatch E doesn't have all the features you might find in watches like the Fossil Gen 5 or Moto360, but it still offers the essentials — a fully circular screen, apps and notification mirroring with Wear OS, a microphone for Google Assistant, a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, and IP67 water/dust resistance.

The main features you'll miss in this budget watch, compared to Fossil's newest watches, are NFC support (for Google Pay) and a rotating crown for scrolling through menus and apps. There's also no LTE connectivity, but that would make the watch bulkier and reduce battery life.

You can buy the watch at the link below, and both the white and black colors are available.