Samsung's phones appear to have beaten Google again to deliver this month's security patches. Reports indicate that some US models of the Galaxy S10, S20, and Note10 series started receiving the update early this morning, though it isn't landing on all variants at once.
Reports are mixed, but many with the US unlocked models have been receiving the update today, as have some of the carrier-branded models. Not too long ago, it was the US unlocked models that would get updates last, after every possible carrier had already rolled theirs out. It's nice that's changed recently.
S20 unlocked update changelog. Image via u/ilikebrownbananas.
Changelogs and update sizes will likely vary between devices, but if you have a late-model Galaxy series phone guaranteed regular security patches, it might be worth checking your notifications or triggering the update check in Settings to see if one is available.
