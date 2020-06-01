You probably have a lot of USB Type-A wall adapters around your home, but what about newer USB Type-C chargers? Aukey's adorably-small wall adapter is now just $7.98 on Amazon when you use a coupon code.

This charger measures just 2.17" x 1.97" x 1.10", making it perfect for storing in smaller bags. It uses the USB Power Delivery charging standard, so it works best with devices like the Galaxy S10/20, Google Pixel 1/2/3/4, Nintendo Switch, MacBook, and others. The charger supplies up to 27W, so while it might not provide enough power to larger laptops, it's perfect for phones, tablets, and some ultrabooks.

You can buy the charger at the link below. To get the full discount, enter code OEX28A4E at checkout.