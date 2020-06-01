There have already been several Developer Previews of Android 11, and Google planned to release the first beta-quality build during an online 'Beta Launch Show' on June 3rd. That event was cancelled last week, due to widespread protests in the United States, but that hasn't stopped Google from rolling out the first Android 11 Beta to some Pixel owners — perhaps unintentionally.

There are a few reports of Pixel phone owners on the Android Beta Program receiving a new Android 11 build, even though Google explicitly said last week that the beta release would be delayed. The update has a build number of RPB1.200504.018, and in case there were any doubts, the OTA description calls it "a beta version of Android R."

Credit: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)

We'll keep an eye out for any official announcements from Google, but for now, it seems like an accidental rollout. We have also contacted Google for a statement, and we will update this post when we get a response.