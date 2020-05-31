Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the sequel to the idle RPG Soda Dungeon, a generic gacha game from Ubisoft, and the sequel to the popular platformer Super Fowlst 2. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of May 25th, 2020.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Soda Dungeon 2

Android Police coverage: Soda Dungeon 2 is an idle RPG that just landed on Android in early access

Soda Dungeon 2 is the sequel to the original Soda Dungeon idle RPG, and much like the first title, you'll spend your time sending heroes in search of loot in order to grow your soda tavern. Like most idle games, once you set things into motion, you can sit back and relax as you micromanage your team and upgrades through the game's menu system. Also, like most idle games, this release is filled with in-app purchases, so expect to run into more than a few grind walls along your journey.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Clash of Beasts

Android Police coverage: Ubisoft's Clash of Beasts lets you devastate cities with giant monsters, now available in early access

Clash of Beasts is an early access release from Ubisoft, and it's mainly a city-building tower offense game, but it also contains gacha mechanics, because of course, it does. As you would expect from any other generic gacha game, the title's graphics are great, though the gameplay is boring. Luckily, since Clash of Beasts is still in testing, it's not monetized yet. So if you'd like to get an early look, now's the best time to do so.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Viking Chess

Viking Chess is an indie title from Lazy Wolf Loki. For the uninitiated, Hnefatafl (also known as Viking Chess) was a popular game in medieval Scandinavia. Now, you can experience the game on mobile in an inviting pixel-based puzzler. You can play the game solo, thanks to its two difficulty settings, and there are even a few game modes in the mix, that change the rules for differing experiences. So if you're looking for something that's a little different in today's game roundup, I recommend checking out Viking Chess.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Vic the Viking: Adventures

Vic the Viking: Adventures is a delightful children's game. Essentially Vic the Viking will teach your children about shapes, colors, and counting, and since this is a premium release, you won't have to worry about any ads or IAPs ruining your children's experience. In total, there are fifteen different mini-games to select from, which should keep your kids busy for a good while.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

The Quest - Mithril Horde

The Quest - Mithril Horde is the latest standalone expansion for the RPG series, and this time around, you'll play as a Savirian veteran of the ill-fated Lukomorian war, and it will be your job to restore independence from the Horde. Just like the majority of these expansions, it's recommended that you reach level 21 before you jump in with a saved character, though if you start from scratch in this release, you should be fine.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

reky

Plug in Digital's puzzler reky offers bright colors and bold puzzles, all thanks to its minimal design. The game's puzzles are logic-based, so if you enjoy brain teasers, reky's 96 levels should keep you entertained for a few weeks. Best of all, this is a premium release, which means you can enjoy its minimal design uninterrupted if you choose to purchase the title.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Prisme 7

Prisme 7 is one of those games that are labeled as art. This, in turn, excuses any lack of gameplay because hey, "it's art." Of course, to complete the pretentiousness of the title, the trailer is in French. More or less, this is a game you have to experience for yourself to really "get it," though you'll mostly solve obscure puzzles, and thankfully these puzzles offer a good bit of fun. It's also worth noting that Prisme 7 is a short title, but at least it's free, so I'd say it's worth a playthrough if you enjoy abstract puzzles and colorful art.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ASMR Solitaire

Sure, solitaire games are a dime a dozen, but I feel ASMR Solitaire is a worthwhile option, thanks to its lack of monetization and pleasant graphics. You can choose to play left or right-handed, and you can customize backgrounds, card faces, and card backs, which is a nice touch for such a simple game. So if you're looking for a solitaire game that won't break the bank, ASMR Solitaire is a solid option.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

MEKA WARS

MEKA WARS is an early access testing release for the stable version of Meka Hunters .io. Like most public testing releases, anyone can jump in to test features that may eventually arrive in the stable version, which means this isn't a release to jump into for competition, though I'm sure hardcore fans will be interested in this version all the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Super Fowlst 2

Super Fowlst 2 is clearly the sequel to the original Super Fowlst platformer, and as you would expect of a sequel, everything's bigger and better. This means you can expect more boss fights, more engaging levels, and bigger explosions. Physical controllers are supported out of the box, and since the game's stages are randomly generated, there's a ton of replayability here.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Raven's Path - Tactical Action RPG

Raven's Path is a tactical action RPG where your units auto-advance up a path to face off against endless enemies. As you progress, you'll be able to upgrade your heroes, but you'll want to do so strategically in order to take on your foes without dying. Essentially you'll have to balance your troop's strengths and weaknesses to get a jump on your enemies, which indeed takes planning and forethought.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

ALTER: Between Two Worlds

ALTER: Between Two Worlds comes from Crescent Moon Games, and it's definitely a polished release up to the studio's typical standards. More or less, this is a tile-based puzzle game where you'll explore parallel worlds as a game mechanic. This means you'll have to switch between worlds in order to solve each puzzle, to then move on to the next stage to repeat the process. Thankfully the gameplay is delightful, and the soundtrack is absolutely fantastic, which rounds out this release as a quality puzzler worth the asking price.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

WarQuest: Game of the Gods (Text Based Choice RPG)

WarQuest: Game of the Gods is a lively text-based choose your own adventure game, and it includes worthwhile art as well as an intriguing story. What's really nice is that the game also plays like an RPG, so outside of your story-based decisions, you'll gain resources in order to earn rewards at the end of each chapter. So if you enjoy choose your own adventure games, then WarQuest is a solid pickup.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Word Show

Word Show is a new release from Etermax, the devs behind the Trivia Crack series. As you can see, this particular title is a game that plays like a mix of Boggle and Hangman. Letters will be displayed at the bottom of the screen, and you'll use those letters to form words in the empty fields above. The controls are easy to pick up. All you have to do is swipe the letters on the screen to form new words. Sadly the game is monetized poorly, which ruins much of the fun this title has to offer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $69.99

Exos Heroes

What I wouldn't give to see an actual quality JRPG released on the Play Store. Sure, Exos Heroes looks like it could be good, thanks to its excellent graphics, but like all free-to-play JRPGs on the Play Store, this is a game filled to the brim with greedy monetization. This means all of your typical roadblocks are included, which are there to push players towards the game's IAPs. It also doesn't help that this release is a gacha game as well, and with over 200 heroes to collect, you can imagine the good ones will cost a pretty penny to unlock.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Hero Cantare with WEBTOON™

Hero Cantare with WEBTOON is some sort of crossover game for WEBTOON's comics, and like all generic mobile RPGs with popular brands slapped on top, you'll form a team of heroes to then tap and pick their moves from the cards displayed at the bottom of the screen. As you would expect, the game is filled with in-app purchases, because why actually release a quality product when you can cynically rake in cash with a clone of a clone of a clone.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Poker Showdown: Wild West Tactics

Poker Showdown: Wild West Tactics isn't really a card game, it's a turn-based tactical RPG. Of course, a few card mechanics are in the mix, and so you'll get to play 5-card poker while betting bullets, all so you can collect bounties and upgrade your deck. So think of the game as something more akin to the many RPGs on the Play Store where you tap on cards to perform moves to auto-attack your foes, and you're getting close to what this game has to offer. Oh, and much like its inspiration, Poker Showdown contains a boatload of in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Bullet Echo

Bullet Echo comes from ZeptoLab, the creators of the Cut the Rope series, though this release is very different from the studio's previous works. You see, Bullet Echo is a top-down PvP tactical team shooter, and so you'll get to run and gun your way to victory with a few of your buddies. As you would expect, ZeptoLab has stuffed this release full of in-app purchases, and since it's a new release, it can be difficult to find online matches.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.