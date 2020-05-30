Smartphones aren't a new concept anymore, and we have all settled into a specific platform (or two), complete with app purchases to fill out our needs. Plenty of the most essential ones are free these days — though remember what they say, "If you're not the customer, you're the product" — but I'm curious to know, when was the last time you paid for an app?

The idea struck me today as I was buying a game, and I realized it had been a while since the action of purchasing an app stuck out in my memory. Between Google's Play Pass app subscription service which gives me access to at least 430 different paid apps (at the time of writing), and my already huge library of paid apps from years of using Android, there just aren't a lot of new ones it seems I need to pick up anymore.

I know, I'm late to the party on this one.

It's not the most straightforward process in the world, but you can view your order history via the Play Store site, as well as the Play Store Android app (slide out navigation menu -> Account -> Purchase history), or even just by searching your emails for "Google Play Order Receipt." Free apps get listed at a $0 cost, but you will have to scroll through plenty of subscriptions if you use things like Play Pass or have billing for streaming services set up through Google Play. I will note, it seems like the page is bugging out a bit since it lists my recent purchase of Kingdom Two Crowns as being free.

For the purposes of this poll, let's ignore in-app purchases unless they're required to unlock full functionality for the app (use your own judgement). And spending Play Store credit from things like the Google Opinion Rewards app counts.

