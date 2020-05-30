If you're looking for an inexpensive miniature smart display, the Lenovo Smart Clock is worth considering. It cost $80 at launch, which was too high for what it offered. Thankfully, you can now snatch it for half its original price, as it's dropped to just $40.

If you're unfamiliar with the Smart Clock, it can be described as a hybrid between a Nest Mini and a Nest Hub. It can answer questions, control smart devices, play music, and more, but lacks many of the Nest Hub's features such as video playback or even the Home View Dashboard. This markdown does make it relevant, though, as it's virtually the same price as a Nest Mini.

Make sure to read our detailed review if you want to learn more about the Lenovo Smart Clock. When you're ready to buy, you can use one of the links below to make your purchase.