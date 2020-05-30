Google finally opened Stadia to the public back in April, allowing anyone living in supported regions to try Stadia Pro for two months, free of charge. With June quickly approaching, any players who jumped onto the Stadia bandwagon on public launch day will soon be paying $9.99 a month for Google's cloud gaming service, unless they opt out. Here's how to cancel your subscription before your free trial of Stadia Pro expires.

How to cancel your Stadia Pro subscription

Get started by either logging onto the Stadia website through the Chrome browser, or by opening the Stadia app on Android or iOS. Click on your avatar in the top right corner of your screen and access "Purchases & subscriptions" from within the settings menu. "Stadia Pro" will be listed at the top under subscriptions. Here, you'll find your first payment date, as well as a big "Cancel subscription" button below. Click this button, provide an explanation for your departure, confirm your decision, and you're done!

According to Google's support documentation, there's no penalty for canceling your subscription early; you'll still receive the rest of your free trial until the end of the current billing period. So if you unequivocally know you don't want to keep Stadia Pro, you can pull the plug now and enjoy its features until your first payment date rolls around.

Should you keep your Stadia Pro subscription?

Whether or not you want to hang on to your Stadia Pro subscription depends on how you use it. Here are some facts to help you decide.

For $9.99 a month ($119.90 annually), Stadia Pro lets you stream gameplay at up to 4K with HDR and 5.1 surround sound from any of your compatible devices. You also receive several free games every month that you get to keep for as long as your Stadia Pro subscription is active. If you decide to unsubscribe from Pro now and resubscribe later, you get all of those free games back. Pro players also receive monthly rotating discounts on a number of popular titles.

If you cancel your Stadia Pro subscription, your account will be reverted to the basic Stadia tier. This version lets you play games in up to 1080p on your devices, sans HDR and 5.1 surround sound. The big appeal here is that you don't have to pay for anything other than the games you purchase from the Stadia Store. However, you will lose access to any games you got for free as part of your Stadio Pro subscription.

Both Pro and free versions run on Stadia's enormous server network that houses blades capable of producing 10.7 teraflops of power. So regardless of which option you choose, you will have access to next-gen gaming hardware beamed to your favorite devices through the cloud.