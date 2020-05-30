Samsung released two fitness-oriented wearables last year, the Galaxy Watch Active and Watch Active2, but the company's only option that looks like a traditional timepiece is the original Galaxy Watch from two years ago. Thankfully, it looks like new models are finally on the way.

Four new Galaxy Watch models have appeared on the FCC's website. The first two are LTE variants, the 45mm SM-R845U, and the 41mm SM-R855U. The Wi-Fi versions are the 45mm SM-840 and the 41mm SM-R850. For comparison, last year's Watch Active2 was available in 40 and 44m configurations. Sadly, there are no images available of either watch, only a rendering of the 45mm LTE watch's rear cover.

According to details printed on the rear cover, the SM-R845 (at least) will have a Gorilla Glass DX screen, 5ATM water protection, MIL-STD01-8190G resistance against rough environments, built-in GPS, and LTE connectivity. Wireless testing reports reveal that the next-gen Galaxy Watches will support Bluetooth Low Energy, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi (2.4GHz only), WCDMA, and LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 25, 26, 66, and 71.

None of the FCC documents say anything about the hardware design, but SamMobile is reporting that Samsung is sticking to the physical rotating bezel on the new watches. Samsung's recent Watch Active models only have a digital bezel, where swiping along the edges of the screen scrolls the interface.