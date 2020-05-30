Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the arrival of the painting and drawing app Krita, an accessibility app from Google, and a dialer app from Facebook. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

Web Video Cast | Browser to TV/Chromecast/Roku/+

Streaming content from your phone to your TV should be a hassle-free process, regardless of which receiver you own. Enter Web Video Caster, a universal video streaming app that can play videos on a variety of devices, including Chromecast, Roku, and Apple TV. By employing a web browser interface, users can search the web for video content and beam a video's address to the target streaming device. It is then downloaded, decoded, and reproduced on the screen for viewing in seconds, allowing users to conveniently stream content to any supported device with ease.

Apps

Krita

Android Police coverage: Krita, a desktop-class digital painting application, arrives on Android and Chrome OS

Krita is probably my favorite drawing app on PC, and amazingly the app was just released on Android. Unlike the Linux version of the app, this Android release supports pressure sensitivity for pens, all while providing the entire host of features you would expect to find on PC. So if you enjoy digitally drawing and painting, you should definitely check out Krita, especially if you spend a lot of time using a Chromebook.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $10.99 a piece

Action Blocks

Android Police coverage: Google's Action Blocks let you create widgets for often-used Assistant tasks (APK download)

Google has been pushing hard to make Android as inclusive as possible, and so the release of Action Blocks is designed to help people with cognitive disabilities. Essentially you can use this app to create all sorts of customized shortcuts that support all of the commands of Assistant, which means you can create all sorts of cool actions that will occur at the press of a single button.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

CatchUp

Android Police coverage: Facebook has a new app with a dumpster fire Play Store listing

CatchUp is a voice communication app from Facebook (not that they want you to know this), and it's designed to show you who is online at the time you're making a call. This makes it easy to know that your contacts are indeed available when phoning them up, which in turn will make it all the more insulting whenever your friends and family inevitably don't pick up. You see, this app is designed to make people aware of who is available and who isn't, but of course, human nature wasn't taken into account, and so I doubt this release will be any more useful than any other communication app that can show user activity.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Soli Sandbox

Android Police coverage: Google releases Soli Sandbox app to kickstart gesture-based experiments

Soli Sandbox is another new release from Google this week, and it's an app that provides new gestures for the Soli radar tech built into the Pixel 4 line of devices. Ideally, Google would like devs to implement these new gestures within their apps and games, and so a few examples of what the new gestures can offer are included with the app. So if you're curious to see what's new for Soli, or would like to add gestures to your app, then you'll probably want to check out Soli Sandbox.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Xbox Family Settings (Preview)

Android Police coverage: Xbox Family Settings app for managing your kids' gaming lands on Play Store

Xbox Family Settings is an early access preview release that offers the typical controls you would expect of such an app. So if you'd like to exert your control over your kids by restricting their Xbox activity, or simply would like to monitor their playtime with weekly activity reports, then Microsoft has you covered with Xbox Family Settings. So what are you waiting for? Get on out there and start spying on your kids.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dolby On: Record Audio & Music

Dolby On: Record Audio & Music can supposedly transform your phone into a powerful recording tool by offering noise reduction, a dynamic EQ, stereo widening, compression, and normalization. Basically, it's a recording app with smart noise reduction baked in, which should allow for clear recordings, or at least better sounding recordings than a standard recording app. So far, user reviews are pretty positive, and I have to say I agree. Dolby has indeed delivered on its claims, and in doing so, the app has left open access this week, signaling its official release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

App Volume Control(Magisk)(Requires Root)

App Volume Control is a root app, and it provides further control over your volume, should that be something you require. Of course, you'll first have to root your device, which is probably something most people won't bother with. But hey, if you still like to root your devices, and are looking for a way to expand your control over your volume sliders, then this is indeed the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Binge

Binge is a new streaming service for Australia, which means the rest of us around the globe can't use the app. If you happen to live down-under, then you probably have a penchant for Vegemite (you monster), but besides your horrible taste, you have an opportunity to check out the latest streaming service to offer hours of shows and movies. Oh, and if you'd like to stream directly to your Android TV, there's a separate app for that.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Venue: Companion App to Live Sports

Venue: Companion App to Live Sports is a social media app for sports where you can chat with fans during events. Apparently, the app is centered around car racing, even though the title says it's for live sports. While racing is indeed a live sport, you'd think more sports would be included with this release, but I guess not. What's even stranger is that the description never once mentions what sort of car racing this app follows, though it looks like Nascar is the central interest here. Don't you just love it when developers assume everyone knows what their app is for without any useful descriptions or videos? I know I do.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

QuickGrab

QuickGrab is a new app designed around ordering groceries for pickup in order to avoid crowds by practicing social distancing. What's crazy is that before the coronavirus, I would have loved to live in a society where I didn't have to interact with people. But apparently, this wish was made on a monkey paw, and so my dreams have been answered in the worst way possible. But hey, at least we now have more options to order groceries with ease without having to talk to anyone.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WSJ Print Edition

WSJ Print Edition offers precisely what its name implies. Unlike WSJ's other apps, this particular release offers members a digital version of the Wall Street Journal newspaper. Ideally, this digital replica is useful anytime your print subscription isn't delivered, which will probably come in handy in the current climate where uncertainty is the norm.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Moto Gametime

It would appear that just about every smartphone manufacturer now has some sort of proprietary gaming app to compete with Google's Play Games. Generally, these apps offer a bunch of in-game features, and Moto Gametime is no different. More than likely, you already have this app installed if you own a recent Moto device, which is why it was just released on the Play Store. This way, Moto can easily upgrade the app without having to worry about carrier updates.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LG TONE Free

LG TONE Free is a tie-in release for LG's TONE Free bluetooth headsets. The app supports an EQ, ambient sound settings, and a nifty tool to find lost earbuds. Of course, you won't need this app if you don't own a pair of LG's bluetooth buds, so feel free to ignore this listing if you don't plan on ever using the product.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.