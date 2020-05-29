Samsung is one of the few major Android OEMs still bothering to make tablets, and it makes a lot of them. The company had filled one of the few gaps in its lineup today with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This tablet isn't as powerful as the Tab S6, but it still has the S Pen stylus.

While the Tab S6 Lite is down-market from the regular Tab S6, it's certainly no slouch. The specs are better than the company's A-series tablets or the Tab S5e (mostly).

Specs SoC Exynos 9610 - Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) RAM 4GB Storage 64GB with microSD slot Display 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 LCD Battery 7040 mAh Camera 8MP rear, 5MP front Software Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Measurements 244.5 x 154.3 x 7 mm, 467 g

The move from OLED to LCD is probably the most significant downgrade, but you do still get the S Pen with 4096 pressure levels. The Exynos 9610 SoC isn't quite as powerful as the Snapdragon 855 in the regular S6, but it's probably enough for anything you're going to do on an Android tablet.

The Tab S6 Lite comes in gray, blue, and rose (pink) colors for $349.99 with 64GB of storage or 128GB for $429.99. Samsung has the tablet ready to ship by June 2nd, and Best Buy is shipping a day earlier.