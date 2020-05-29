Team 17 recently announced that it's running a publisher sale on Steam, and luckily it would appear that this sale has carried over to the Play Store. For the next six days, you can pick up all seven of Team 17's premium Android games at a drastic discount. So if you're a fan of the Worms series, or have yet to play through Sheltered, Flockers, Penarium, or the studio's two The Escapists titles, this publisher sale signals the perfect time to pick them up.

If you've never played a Team 17 game, the primary standouts are the titles in the Worms series and The Escapists series, though Sheltered, Flockers, and Penarium are solid games in their own rights. The Worms series plays as a turn-based artillery game where you'll trade turns with an opponent while shooting all manner of weapons into the air. The Escapists games are a completely different beast, and so these titles are themed around escaping prison while maintaining your prison-life routine. Both of these series are very well-reviewed, and the Android ports perform well, so even when purchasing these ports at a drastic discount, you can expect worthwhile products.

Below I've listed each title in its own widget, and as you can see, all but one are currently $0.99. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and dig in.