OnePlus has lately stepped up its software-update game following a brief setback late last year. The company’s been taking a proactive approach to release timely major — as well as incremental — updates even to some of its oldest phones, and the newer 7 and 7T lineup have also been consistently receiving their fair share of attention in the form of performance improvements and general optimizations. Keeping up with that spirit, over the past couple of days OnePlus has pushed a buttload of feature and security updates across its range going back to 2018 — including the 6/6T, along with the 7 and 7T series.
OnePlus 7 and 7T series
With this update, the entire 7 and 7T device lineup is adding support for Dolby Atmos on the Bullets Wireless Z. Both series have been upgraded to the May 2020 security patch and come with some kind of optimization for volume controls. They all can now also detect and warn you if the camera lens is dirty and requires a cleanup before you take a shot. The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are getting additional user-facing improvements to battery life. OnePlus has separately added the Epic Games store in Game Space, but it won’t be released to those outside India.
Of the two, the newer 7T series gets a bigger share of features, although the gap isn’t that wide. The 7T and 7T Pro are now officially getting support for slow-motion 720p 960fps videos, which OnePlus snuck into a previous update. Moreover, it wouldn’t be true 960fps as the hardware is just incapable of handling such high frame rates.
Changelog
- System
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality
- Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience
- Improved the battery life user experience (7/7 Pro only)
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05
- Camera
- Adding lens stain detection
- Supported the slow-motion recording at 720p at 960fps (7T/7T Pro only)
- Phone
- Newly added Epic Games in Game Space（India only)
Download
- OxygenOS 10.0.11 for the OnePlus 7T (Global)
- OxygenOS 10.3.3 for the OnePlus 7T (India)
- OxygenOS 10.0.9 for the OnePlus 7T Pro (Global)
- OxygenOS 10.3.3 for the OnePlus 7T Pro (India)
OnePlus 6/6T
OnePlus ended the Open Beta program for its 2018 flagships, the OnePlus 6 and 6T, last month, but both will continue receiving OxygenOS updates for the foreseeable future. Their latest OxygenOS 10.3.4 build bumps the security patch level to May 2020 from April released last month, signaling a switch to monthly patches from OnePlus’s usual bi-monthly cycle.
The phone maker is also bringing its Work-Life Balance feature to Indian 6/6T users along with the Epic Games store. Besides these, the default launcher is getting a version upgrade, and we see some minor improvements and fixes across the board.
Changelog
- System
- Updated launcher version to 4.1.6
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Phone
- Fixed the issue with default country in assisted dialing when Sim 2 is in roaming state
- Newly added Work-Life Balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely（India only）
- Newly added Epic Games in Game Space（India only
Download
