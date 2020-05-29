The new Pixel Buds have plenty going for them: they're modern and sleek, they sound nice, and their Android integration is top-notch. But an increasing number of users are reporting connectivity troubles that are making the earbuds difficult to use, especially outdoors.

A quick glance at the Pixel Buds support forums shows tons of reports of connectivity problems — some as recent as today. The issues have been reported by users on different firmwares — both version 225, which the buds launched with, and newer version 295 — and by users with devices from multiple manufacturers. A common thread seems to be poor Bluetooth performance: earbuds will lose connection outdoors or when covered by a hand. Some units are also only playing audio through one side.

A few cases seem to have been resolved by unpairing and re-pairing the buds with their source device, but not all. The problem isn't universal, at least: I've been using the Pixel Buds for more than a month now, and while I have complaints, none of them are related to connection. My review unit maintains its connection fine indoors and out, only getting a little choppy when I keep my phone in my back pocket.

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any quick fix here. If your Pixel Buds are experiencing connection problems, try contacting Google Support.