Movie theaters were coincidentally closed up during a time when fewer blockbuster movies are scheduled, and studios quickly delayed many of their biggest budget films to aim for more favorable ticket sales. While many movies have been pushed back to later in the year, and as much as 2 years out, we're drawing close to the summer months and some mainstream movies are still on the books. We've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming releases.

New this week: First, the formatting has changed a bit and now descriptions, cast list, and genre are included with all of the recent additions. I've started with the last two weeks of listings, but I'll work back through more as time allows. And it's good timing since this week finally sees comedies taking over after a stream of horror/thriller films during the last two months. None of this week's releases feature big budget shoots or huge all-star casts, but there are some light-hearted and interesting movies that might help take your mind off of... well, you've read the news, you know.

May 29

The High Note

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace's overworked personal assistant who's stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace's manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever. Starring: Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Bill Pullman, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Ice Cube

Funny Pains

Woman, stand-up comic, writer, producer, bipolar, Californian Wendi Starling takes on New York City stages with her very personal, raw, funny and inspiring comedy material, making the Big Apple her home and becoming one of the most active and funny women in the industry. On her journey, we have complete access to all the ups and downs that come with pursuing comedy in NYC, how she deals with tragic old wounds, and how those wounds start to show up into her material. A star-studded cast of famous comedians join her to share the real deal about the journey of a comedian.

Starring: Wendi Starling, Krystyna Hutchinson, Nikki Glaser

May 26 | March 2017 (Limited theatrical release)

March 2017 (Limited theatrical release) Comedy, Documentary

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

The Trip to Greece

When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in THE TRIP TO GREECE. On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life! Featuring locations such as: Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor's Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos, and Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala, and at the Peloponnese. Starring: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon May 22

Comedy

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Military Wives

MILITARY WIVES centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in combat. Faced with their loved ones' absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life's most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage. Peter Cattaneo (THE FULL MONTY) directs Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in this feel-good crowd-pleaser inspired by true events.

Starring: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan

Extra Ordinary

Rose, a sweet, lonely driving instructor in rural Ireland, is gifted with supernatural abilities. Rose has a love/hate relationship with her 'talents' & tries to ignore the constant spirit related requests from locals - to exorcise possessed rubbish bins or haunted gravel. But! Christian Winter, a washed up, one-hit-wonder rock star, has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness! He puts a spell on a local teenager- making her levitate. Her terrified father, Martin Martin, asks Rose to help save his daughter. Rose has to overcome the fear of her supernatural gift & work with Martin to save the girl, get the guy and be home in time for a light snack...maybe a yogurt or something...

Starring: Maeve Higgins, Will Forte, Barry Ward, Claudia O'Doherty

May 22

Survive The Night

After his brother Mathias is mortally wounded in a robbery gone bad, Jamie stalks trauma doctor Rich from the hospital to his home. While holding Rich's wife and daughter hostage, the unhinged murderer forces Rich to operate on Mathias. But in order for him and his family to survive the night, Rich must team up with his estranged tough-as-nails father, retired sheriff Frank, in order to gain the upper hand and turn the tables on the criminals.

The Lovebirds

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme-- and hilarious -- circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Starring: Andrene Ward-Hammond, Anna Camp, Barry Rothbart, Catherine Cohen, Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Kyle Bornheimer, Nicholas X. Parsons, Paul Sparks

May 22 (Netflix). Dates unknown for other services.

Comedy, Romance

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Netflix

Body Cam

While investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer, veteran Renee Lomito (Mary J. Blige) discovers a mysterious figure in their body cam footage. Haunted by visions of the event, she suspects something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. Now, in a race against time to find the one person she thinks can stop these killings, Rene uncovers a sinister secret among the police force surrounding the shooting and cover up of an unarmed youth. Nat Wolff also stars in this intense action thriller.

Starring: Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff, David Zayas, Anika Noni Rose

Villain

After 10 years, Eddie Franks (Craig Fairbrass) is out of prison and trying to stay on the straight and narrow, but his drug-mule brother Sean (George Russo) has other ideas. Rival gangster brothers Roy and Johnny Garret (Robert Glenister and Tomi May) are demanding Sean repay his debt to them, causing Eddie to get tangled in the crossfire, ending up using his life savings and calling in favors with mobster friends to try and help. Following a dramatic coup at the family pub, events spiral out of control in the ultimate fight for survival. With a powerful performance from Fairbrass, VILLAIN is a gritty British thriller which depicts a dark, criminal underworld.

Starring: Craig Fairbrass, George Russo, Izuka Hoyle, Mark Monero, Tomi May, Eloise Lovell, Taz Skylar, Nicholas Aaron, Michael John Treanor, Marcus Onilude, Robert Glenister

We Need to Talk About A.I.

We Need to Talk About A.I. discusses the rewards and risks of the advancement of this technology. Watch the world's top experts debate about the promised exponential gains versus the perceived existential threats brought by artificial intelligence. Will super-intelligent robots pose danger to human beings in the near future, like what some Hollywood movies made many of us to believe?

Starring: Keir Dullea, James Cameron, Max Tegmark, Dr. Sam Harris

May 15

Capone

SCOOB!

Proximity

Samurai Marathon

The Traitor

Angelfish

May 8

Hope Gap

Blue Story

Greed

Arkansas

The Legion

Saint Frances

Walkaway Joe

Valley Girl

How to Build a Girl

Rewind

A Good Woman Is Hard to Find

Intrigo Trilogy

Intrigo: Death of an Author

Intrigo: Samaria

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

Cry Havoc

The Lodge

Working Man

Bluebird

Beanpole

May 1

The Wretched

Disturbing the Peace

The Assistant

Bull

April 24

The Photograph

Robert the Bruce

To The Stars

True History of the Kelly Gang

1BR

April 21

The Turning

April 17

Wendy

Abe

Endings, Beginnings

Bad Therapy

The Quarry

April 14

Underwater

Blumhouse's Fantasy Island

The Rhythm Section

April 10

Trolls World Tour

Sea Fever

The Roads Not Taken

We Summon the Darkness

April 3

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

A Simple Wedding

March 27

Vivarium

I Still Believe

March 20 (and earlier)

The Hunt

The Invisible Man

Emma.

Onward

Bloodshot

Guns Akimbo

Ordinary Love

Rogue Warfare (2): The Hunt

Like a Boss

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Gretel & Hansel

Brahms: The Boy II

Rambo: Last Blood

IT Chapter Two

The Lighthouse

The Wave

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Sonic The Hedgehog

Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The Way Back

The Gentlemen

Dolittle

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Clemency

Just Mercy

1917

Cats

Jumanji: The Next Level

Hooking Up

Uncut Gems

Bombshell

Richard Jewell

The Grudge

Spies in Disguise

Little Women

Black Christmas

Playmobil: The Movie

Frozen II

Ride Like a Girl

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Knives Out

A Hidden Life

Charlie's Angels

Queen & Slim

Dark Waters

Jojo Rabbit

Holly Slept Over

21 Bridges

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Playing With Fire

Terminator: Dark Fate

The Night Clerk

Midway

Doctor Sleep

Buffaloed

The Good Liar

Arctic Dogs

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.

Up From The Streets - New Orleans: The City of Music

Streaming: Scheduled for May 15, but late to the services we're watching

Scheduled for May 15, but late to the services we're watching Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

The Blackout: Invasion Earth

A Clear Shot

Streaming: June 1 | Theatrical: October 6, 2019 (limited)

June 1 | Theatrical: October 6, 2019 (limited) Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Shirley

Streaming: June 5

June 5 Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Artemis Fowl

Streaming: June 12 (Disney+), unknown for others

June 12 (Disney+), unknown for others Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Disney+

Think Like a Dog

Return to Hardwick

Streaming: June 9

June 9 Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

The King of Staten Island

Streaming: June 12

June 12 Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Greyhound

Streaming: June 12 (AppleTV+)

June 12 (AppleTV+) Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

Burden

Streaming: unknown | Theatrical Release: February 28, 2020

unknown February 28, 2020 Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes

IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube

For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

