Do you have a robot vacuum yet? No? You don't know what you're missing. If you want to get in on the action for cheap, you won't find many better opportunities than this one-day deal on the Ecovacs Deebot 500. You can pick up a refurbished unit on Woot for $120, $40 under the going rate from retailers like Amazon.

The Deebot 500 does all the normal smart vacuum stuff: you can schedule it to run automatically at a time of your choosing, start and stop it manually from an app or on-device controls, or control it with the Google Assistant (or Alexa, if that's your thing). It'll run for up to 110 minutes on a single charge, which should be more than enough time for a pass of the whole floor.

These are refurbished vacuums, but they do include 90-day warranties. If you're in, you don't have much time left to take advantage: as of writing, there's just under seven hours remaining on this sale. Hurry over to Woot to pick one up.