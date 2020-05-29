Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's finally the end of the week, and of course, I have some quality sales to share today. First and foremost, Team 17's entire catalog is on sale for the next six days. On top of that, Reckless Racing 3, Space Marshals, and Despotism 3k are quality pickups worthwhile of an extended gaming session this weekend. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 40 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Search Everything Pro Key $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn C++ Programming with Compiler [ Premium ] $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- N+ Launcher Pro - Nougat 7.0 / Oreo 8.0 / Pie 9.0 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- ESCAPE(VIP)Secret of the Hidden Room: Collaborator $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Super Oscar Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Retro Pixel Classic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Secret of Crimson Manor $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dr. Panda Ice Cream Truck 2 $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Slimeking's Tower (No ads) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP+ $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Glass Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Roui - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Neon icon pack ligth Blue theme top to 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- WallApp - Wallpaper Manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Anoo Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anoobul Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Metal Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pino Icon $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Platin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spheroid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Bike Activity $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ai. Gallery $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fake Me A Call Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- All Video Audio Converter PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- MP3 VOLUME BOOST GAIN LOUD PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Brick Game Pro $2.25 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heidi: Mountain Adventures - Kids Puzzle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reckless Racing 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Marshals $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magic Cookies! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Penarium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Raid Manager $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sheltered $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Worms 2: Armageddon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Worms 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quadris (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vive le Roi 2 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- [Substratum] DARC $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- GRADION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lines On Curves For Kwgt $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI 2 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI 2 - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI 2 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI 2 Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI 2 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI 2 White - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Comments