Afro-Ninja Productions and Armor Games have teamed up once again to bring a sequel to their successful idle RPG Soda Dungeon to a host of platforms on July 9th. Better yet, the publisher and developer duo have released Soda Dungeon 2 in early access on the Google Play Store ahead of its official launch, leaving PC and iOS in the dust. Much like the original, this sequel is a free-to-play release, which means eager fans can check out the game right now without spending a dime.

If you check out the trailer above, you'll see that Soda Dungeon 2 offers a quirky sense of humor, as well as tons of loot to collect and numerous baddies to defeat. As you would expect, Soda Dungeon 2 offers a similar experience to the original Soda Dungeon, and so it will be your job to entice would-be adventurers with your sweet soda in order to get them to do your bidding by collecting loot in the game's never-ending dungeons. This loot can then be used to upgrade your soda tavern, in a never-ending cycle of idle-based gameplay where growing numbers is the only important metric. This is probably why the game supports AFK (away from keyboard) gameplay, where you can earn battle credits anytime you're away from the game.

Unsurprisingly Soda Dungeon 2 is a free-to-play release, and so it contains advertisements as well as in-app purchases that just so happen to range up to $49.99 per item. This appears to be the same monetization system found in the original title, so if you enjoyed the first game, then you should have no problem with the early access release for Soda Dungeon 2.

As I stated at the beginning of the article, Soda Dungeon 2 is slated for an official release across many platforms (PC, iOS, and Android) on July 9th, so it's looking like Android users have got in on the ground floor thanks to the early access listing on the Play Store. So if you're a big fan of idle RPGs, or would simply like to take a quick look at Soda Dungeon 2 before its official release, you can grab the game from the Play Store widget below.