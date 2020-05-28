The streaming service Quibi launched last month after months of buildup and advertising, and while it wasn't exactly dead on arrival, it hasn't caught on with most viewers. The service is currently revamping its slate of shows, while also attempting to address some of its core complaints — like the complete inability to watch content on large screens.

Right now, Quibi is only watchable from the iOS and Android apps — there is no desktop web player, no TV apps, and so on. However, the service is finally changing that. Tom Conrad, an engineer at Quibi, announced that the iOS app now supports Apple AirPlay. The Android app (at least) is also slated to receive Chromecast support in June.

Sure we designed Quibi for on-the-go, but these days visiting the family room is like a day trip… so AirPlay support is live for iOS in Quibi 1.3. Working hard on Chromecast too which will be available in June. — Tom Conrad (@tconrad) May 26, 2020

Conrad said in another tweet that the lack of casting support wasn't intentionally user-hostile, but was the result of "a small team that didn’t get everything done for 1.0." The change won't fix some of Quibi's bizarre content, but it's a step in the right direction.