Whether you're on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, the new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will probably meet your connectivity needs, as the phones support almost every 4G LTE and 5G band currently deployed in any significant area of the United States. Just in case, though, here's a quick guide that should let you understand how the phone will perform on each carrier's network. This information comes direct from OnePlus' own documentation for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro so you can trust it's accurate.

Verizon

4G: Fully supported

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are fully certified for use on Verizon's network, and support all Verizon 4G bands, meaning bands 2, 4, 5, 13, and 66. Both phones also work on Verizon's legacy CDMA network. Like some older OnePlus devices like the 7 Pro and 6T that work on Verizon, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are CDMA-less certified. While CDMA bands BC0, 1, and 10 are all supported, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are not certified to run on Verizon's legacy 3G CDMA network, and will only be able to use the 4G network for data, telephony, and messaging.

(While there were some issues with the 8 Pro on Verizon initially, those have since been resolved.)

5G: Limited support (Verizon model OP8 only)

The situation with 5G on Verizon's network as regards the OnePlus 8 is a little complicated. If you buy your OnePlus 8 from Verizon, it will support the carrier's small but expanding mmWave 5G network in the currently deployed bands. However, if you buy your OnePlus 8 from OnePlus or T-Mobile, or bring your OnePlus 8 Pro to Verizon, none of these variants of the phone will support Verizon's mmWave 5G, which lives on band n261 (and also n260).

For the purposes of future-proofing, it's unlikely the mmWave support will matter much in the long run. Verizon's mmWave network is simply too small and too impractical for most mobile use cases, and we do not foresee that changing in the next several years.

Additionally, it's exceedingly likely Verizon will begin the process of "refarming" its existing 4G LTE spectrum into 5G spectrum in the next year or two, opening up 5G coverage to a much broader subscriber base. At this time, we don't know if the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro would support that refarmed spectrum, but we expect it's pretty likely they will (though this probably will require firmware updates to the phones down the road).

AT&T

4G: Fully supported*

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro utilized all of AT&T's currently deployed 4G LTE bands. Those bands are 2, 4, 5, 12, 17, 29, 30, and 66.

*One small note: the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro do not support AT&T's FirstNet first responder LTE network (band 14), which is not available to consumers in the first place, and so is largely irrelevant to our list here.

5G: No support (sub-6GHz or mmWave)

Unfortunately, neither the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro are certified for AT&T's 5G network, and therefore are unable to access it according to testers. It's possible this could change in the future, but seems unlikely.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will not work on AT&T's existing sub-6GHz 5G network, which is on band n5. This network is the one AT&T will be expanding nationally over the coming year, and provides modestly improved data speeds with a relatively high level of coverage.

Additionally, neither the OnePlus 8 nor OnePlus 8 Pro will work on AT&T's very limited mmWave network on band n260, regardless of support, as the phones lack mmWave modules. For the purposes of future-proofing, it's unlikely the mmWave support will matter much in the long run, as we suggest with Verizon. AT&T's mmWave network is simply too small and too impractical for most mobile use cases, and we do not foresee that changing in the next several years.

Additionally, it's exceedingly likely AT&T will continue the process of "refarming" its existing 4G LTE spectrum into 5G spectrum in the next year or two, opening up 5G coverage to a much broader subscriber base. At this time, we don't know if the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro would support that refarmed spectrum.

T-Mobile

4G: Fully supported

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will both function with the fully range of T-Mobile's existing 4G LTE spectrum, meaning bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 66, and 71 are all supported.

5G: Mostly supported (sub-6GHz, no mmWave)

T-Mobile now has America's largest 5G network (by quite a bit) thanks to its Sprint acquisition, and the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are both designed to take full advantage of this. Both phones support T-Mobile's nationwide n71 5G low-band network, and both also support Sprint's band n41 mid-band network, which T-Mobile will turn on for its own subscribers in the coming months. Combined, this means the 8 and 8 Pro will have the best 5G experience on T-Mobile by far out of all three major networks.

The 8 and 8 Pro do not support T-Mobile's nascent mmWave 5G network on band n261, but that's unlikely to matter: T-Mobile's mmWave deployment is far and away the most limited of any carrier right now, and it is likely to focus heavily on expanding the former Sprint mid-band network in the near future to build out capacity.

Additionally, it's exceedingly likely T-Mobile will continue the process of "refarming" its existing 4G LTE spectrum into 5G spectrum in the next year or two, enhancing 5G coverage and speeds further for its subscriber base. At this time, we don't know if the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro would support that refarmed spectrum, but we expect it's pretty likely they will (though this probably will require firmware updates to the phones down the road).

Full list of supported 4G and 5G bands (US models, IN2015, IN2019, and IN2025)

Below, you'll find a list of all 4G and 5G bands the US model OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro support. The models IN2015 (OnePlus 8, unlocked US) and IN2025 (OnePlus 8 Pro, unlocked US) support identical bands, while Verizon's model (IN2019) supports one additional 5G mmWave band.

4G : 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 48, 66, 71

: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 48, 66, 71 5G: n2 (NSA), n5 (NSA), n41 (SA and NSA), n66 (NSA), n71 (SA and NSA), n261* (*Verizon model IN2019 OnePlus 8 only)