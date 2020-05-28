Another wave of phones is just about to arrive at AT&T prepaid carrier Cricket Wireless starting this Friday. All of them, being Nokia phones, are courtesy of HMD Global and all of them cost under $200.
The Nokia C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are identically-specced low-end phones that follow up on last year's C2, an Android Go phone. The Tennen comes in a steel gray color while the Tava sports a blue look.
Specs
|Display
|5.45" 720 x 1440 LCD
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
|RAM
|2GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|32GB + microSD up to 128GB
|Rear cameras
|8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|Tava 5MP / Tennen 2MP
|Battery
|3,000mAh w/ 10W charging (comes with 5W charger)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, 3.5mm jack, USB-C, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Google Assistant button
|OS
|Android 10
|Dimensions
|150.6 x 71.6 x 9.1 mm / 180g
The C2 Tava is available from Cricket Wireless for $110 from May 29 while the Tennen will be available at "select national retail stores" for $70 starting June 15. We'll leave it to you what to make of that.
The C5 Endi goes bigger with a 6.5" display and a few other upgrades in the chassis.
Specs
|Display
|6.52" 720 x 1600 LCD
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
|RAM
|3GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|64GB + microSD up to 128GB
|Rear cameras
|13MP / 2MP depth / 5MP ultra-wide
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh w/ 10W charging (comes with 5W charger)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5, FM radio, 3.5mm jack, USB-C, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Google Assistant button
|OS
|Android 10
|Dimensions
|171.7 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm / 200g
The C5 Endi comes to Cricket on June 5 for a price of $170.
- Source:
- HMD Global
