A few weeks ago, Google sent out offers for a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers, but people looking to redeem the voucher quickly noticed that it wasn't valid. Google backtracked, saying that the promo was a mistake on their end. But it looks like someone at the company simply turned on the UI for the present too early — YouTube and Google Play Music subscribers are now receiving an actually working offer to get a free Nest Mini on the Google Store.

You might have already received an email or an in-app notification if you're eligible for the deal, but if you haven't, check this link to see if you're in on the promo. It looks like the offer is only valid in the US for now, though Google doesn't mention any regional restrictions in its terms and conditions, so maybe it will expand later on. Google specifies that the speakers are available on a first come, first serve basis through June 30, so if you want another smart speaker in your house, be sure to grab it sooner rather than later.

The terms and conditions are as follows:

Promotional code offer is provided by Google LLC and subject to the following terms. Offer must be redeemed by 11:59 PM PDT on June 30, 2020 or it will expire. Available only to users who are active paid members of an individual plan, student plan, or family plan head-of-household of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music on May 19, 2020. Users must be active members where their membership is not in a paused state as at the date of redemption. Each promotional code is valid for 1 redemption of a Nest Mini and will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability. Google reserves the right to modify these terms as needed.

This isn't the first time that Google is handing out its cheapest smart speaker for free. Last year, some lucky YouTube Premium and Google Assistant users could grab a Home Mini, and the offer even expanded to other countries later on.