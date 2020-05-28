This story was originally published and last updated .
In case you didn't know, E3 is this week, which means a ton of games are getting announced, including those for mobile. At this year's Square Enix presentation the developer informed its fans that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will be coming to Android and iOS this winter. Last September it was revealed that the title would be coming to the PS4 and the Switch, which has little to do with Android gaming, but the newly-announced smartphone support is indeed a welcome surprise.
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was originally released on the Nintendo Gamecube back in 2003. It's essentially an action RPG where you get to control a group of chibi-like characters as they travel around in search of the fuel that can protect the world's settlements from a deadly poison. Of course, the remaster will offer cleaner graphics (over the original) that are appropriate for HD screens, as well as a new online multiplayer mode where you can team up with friends wherever they are in the game, though it's unknown if this will work across platforms.
Pricing has yet to be announced, and the tentative "Winter 2019" release date leaves a lot of wiggle room for exactly when we can expect Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition to land on the Google Play Store. Hopefully, Square Enix will offer a few more details about the newly-announced mobile editions before the planned winter release.
- Source:
- Square Enix Games,
- YouTube,
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition coming to Android on Jan. 23, 2020
A new trailer for the upcoming release of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition was published on YouTube last night, and with it comes the announcement for the remaster's release date. We already knew that the game would land on Android sometime this winter, but as of last night, Square Enix has confirmed that we can expect the game to arrive on the 23rd of January 2020. This new trailer also reveals that you should expect new character voice-overs, online-multiplayer for up to 4-players, and some sort of cross-play functionality between platforms. New dungeons and bosses are also in the mix along with new character and equipment skins. Sadly, pricing is yet to be revealed, though I'm hopeful that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will land on Android as a premium release.
- Source:
- YouTube
Square Enix announces that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is delayed until summer 2020
Today we’re announcing that the release date for the game is being moved to Summer 2020. We’ve made the decision to adjust the release date to allow the development team some extra time to make final adjustments to the game to make this the best experience possible. [2/5]
— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 12, 2019
The official Final Fantasy Twitter account has announced that the arrival of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition has been pushed back to summer 2020. In September, Square Enix had announced that the game would land on the Play Store in January, but it would seem that the dev requires more time to make adjustments to the game so that it will offer the best experience possible upon release. While it's always a bummer to see a delay for a widely anticipated title, I'd much rather purchase a polished game late instead of risking my money on an unfinished product that was delivered on time. Also, I would imagine that the title's cross-save and cross-play support across the Nintendo Switch, PS4, iOS, and Android OS isn't something that's easy to deliver, and since this is a title originally designed around co-op gameplay, I'm perfectly fine with Square Enix delaying the game if that means these features will work correctly out of the box on release day.
- Source:
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition has an official release date
We first learned that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles would be coming to Android as a remastered edition back in 2019, and since then, a few release windows have been bandied about, but they all resulted in further delays. Well, we no longer have to guess when the game is coming since Square Enix confirmed today that the game is coming to Android, iOS, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on August 27th, 2020. Square has even released a new trailer in celebration of this news, which you can watch above.
- Source:
- Square Enix Games
Press Release
CRYSTAL BEARERS UNITE THIS AUGUST IN FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES REMASTERED EDITION
Exciting New Mimic Feature Announced for Highly Anticipated Release
LOS ANGELES (May 28, 2020) – SQUARE ENIX® today announced that FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES® Remastered Edition, the anticipated refresh of the beloved action-RPG adventure, will be available on August 27, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch™ system, the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and iOS and Android mobile devices*, allowing adventurers to team up with cross-platform play.
To watch the new FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/cJLiLWQnRvE.
Alongside updates to the visuals and audio, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition features a number of enhancements to make the experience more enchanting than ever. Character voiceovers, online multiplayer** with cross-play functionality, new items, and challenging new dungeons and bosses await as players explore a stunning fantasy world and make new memories, calling upon magic and might as they bond with fantastic characters and team up with friends to take down fearsome foes through fun action-RPG gameplay.
Additionally, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition introduces a brand-new ‘Mimic’ feature which will allow players to take the form of various characters they meet on their journey. By collecting stamps and visiting Moogle Houses, or completing difficult dungeons, players will acquire unique crystals which will allow them to change their appearance to that of their favorite FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES characters and continue their adventure in style.
FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition is rated T (Teen) and will be available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 system, the App Store® and Google Play™ Store on August 27, 2020*. For more information visit https://sqex.link/tig.
* The iOS and Android release date is subject to change.
** An active PlayStation®Plus subscription is required to play online for PlayStation®4 users and an active Nintendo Switch™ Online account is required to play online for Nintendo Switch™ users.
Related Links:
Official Website: https://sqex.link/tig
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FinalFantasy
Twitter: http://twitter.com/finalfantasy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/finalfantasy/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/finalfantasy
#FinalFantasy
About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 151 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 77 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.
Comments