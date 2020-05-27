Motorola has already launched what feels like too many Moto G8 phones with various names — there's the Moto G8 itself, G Power, G Power Lite, G Stylus, G8 Plus, and G8 Play. It was rumored that the standard MotoG8 would be rebranded as the Moto G Fast for the US, but it appears as though this will be a slightly different phone. Meanwhile, the Moto G Stylus that's already out in the States has been unveiled for Europe as the Moto G Pro. None of this is confusing at all.

As you can see from the video below, uploaded to the US Motorola YouTube channel before being deleted, the Moto G Fast is similar to the standard G8, but not quite the same. It's got the same 6.4-inch HD+ display, an 8-core SoC which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip, and 64GB of storage. The video only mentions 3GB of RAM, however, which would be 1GB less than the Moto G8.

The camera layout looks similar to that of the G Power Lite, with only three cameras instead of the four on some other G8 series phones. The macro lens gets the biggest focus in the video, while the battery life is promised to be at least two full days. We imagine an official announcement for this phone will be just around the corner.

At the same time, the Moto G Pro has been unveiled in Europe on the Motorola's German site. This one's a bit more straightforward since it appears to be a simple rebranding of the Moto G Stylus. This Android One device has the same 6.4-inch display, SD655, and a 48MP quad-camera system. You can see the full specs in Ryan's review.

In the US, the G Stylus retails for $300, while in Europe the rebadged G Pro will cost €330. We'll have to wait and see what the price of the Moto G Fast is.