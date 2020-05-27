WarnerMedia has finally launched its new streaming platform HBO Max today, joining the other online entertainment services under the AT&T umbrella. The service comes with a number of original series on top of the content already available through the other HBO channels, like Game of Thrones, Westworld, Loony Toons, and DC Universe content. The US-exclusive service is free for HBO subscribers and will cost $14.99 a month for everyone else, with an option for a free seven-day trial.

In contrast to HBO Go and HBO Now, Max is positioned as a standalone competitor to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services. Go is only available as part of a regular HBO subscription, and Now only gives you access to all of HBO, but not the original shows and extra movies WarnerMedia brought to Max. The new service includes content from other channels part of the TV network such as CNN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, and Rooster Teeth. In the US, HBO Now will be the only place to watch Studio Ghibli movies and series like Doctor Who, Friends, or Sesame Street. Check out the full list here.

HBO lets you create up to five individual viewer profiles including extra protections for kids so you can share the subscription with friends or family. In the Android (and iOS) app, you'll find hand-picked collections and fandom pages curated by humans, and it's possible to download content. There's also Chromecast support. You can get the application on the Play Store or over at APK Mirror.