Have you been stuck inside for far too long, working from home, perhaps? If so, and you also share your living space with family members, you probably spend a decent amount of your day wearing headphones. For those who prefer earbuds and are looking to upgrade, we have a deal on refurbished Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earbuds from BackMarket. Right now, you can grab a set of your own for only $109.99 — which shaves $180 off MSRP, $80 off BackMarket's usual pricing, and beats Amazon's lowest refurbished price by $10.

In case you haven't read our review of the Sony WF-1000XM3, they were some of our absolute favorite truly wireless earbuds from last year. We were particularly impressed by their sound quality, class-leading noise cancellation that can stand toe-to-toe with over-ear headphones, and 5+ hour battery life (depending on your usage of ANC features.) When you've exhausted the three additional charges housed within the carrying case, the inclusion of a USB-C port should make for quick and easy recharging.

All you need to do is follow the like below to pick up a pair of our favorite Bluetooth earbuds, which were refurbished by Secondipity, at a truly excellent price. Supplies are limited, so you may want to act fast. No worries if you're not entirely familiar with BackMarket. The site's 30-day refund period, 12-month warranty, and an overwhelmingly positive score on Trustpilot should help to set your mind at ease. The particular refurbisher behind this deal, Secondipity, also has the benefit of excellent customer reviews, with an average rating of 4.9 from BackMarket users.