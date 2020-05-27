The Google Store started a sale last week on the Pixel 3a and a whole bunch of Nest stuff. The 3a phones have grown into old age for their product cycle, so if you do want to get a new one while supplies last, you only have through tomorrow to do so.

Talking about time, the Pixel 3a devices have held up well over the past year they've been around. After all, what more can one ask for? Android with all of Google's services for not-a-thousand bucks.

You can get the Pixel 3a for $279 ($120 off) at Abt, B&H, Best Buy, and the Google Store, or the 3a XL for $319 ($160 off) at Abt, B&H, and Best Buy through tomorrow, May 28, at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

If you need to fill your house up with some smart home appliances from Nest, you can take advantage of these deals while they last as well: