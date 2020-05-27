As businesses navigate the largest economic crisis since the Great Depression, those that remain on the playing field are looking for any bit of help they can get, be it from federal loans to grants to a complete reimagining of how to run shop. Google is giving small- and medium-size businesses a new tool in appealing to customers who are searching for their products and services.

Owners and administrators in 18 countries can now add links to their Business Profiles on Google that can help their bottom line. These so-called "support links" can include gift cards from Clover, Square, Toast, and Vagaro, direct donation portals on GoFundMe and PayPal. Google is not charging a fee for this feature, but respective platform fees still apply.

The links will appear in a highlighted blue box under the COVID-19 updates header where businesses can also add an accompanying message.

Support links were rolled out earlier this month in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S., but it seems take-up has been healthy enough in the past couple of weeks for Google to have spread the program out.