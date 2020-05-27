Google Maps' Timeline feature might seem a little creepy if you're especially privacy-conscious — and you can turn off the Location History it uses if you are — but it's also tremendously useful, giving you a full timeline with maps showing all your movements. In fact, some folks depend on it for more than just novelty or tracking down that nice-looking restaurant they drove past the other day, many use it as a tool for logging miles and billing. Unfortunately, there have been several reports in the last few days of that location data entirely disappearing in Google's Timeline tool.

There is some variety among those affected, but in general, location data covering huge swaths of time is disappearing in the Google Maps Timeline tool. Many of those with the problem report that all data before some date in early May 2020 is gone, others are seeing only a few months or years of data before about that time disappear, and some have a new gap in historical location data appearing at an earlier time, like below:

Above: Months of location history gone. Below: Before April, in this case.

Many of those affected have checked their Takeout data and have verified that the information is still present and associated with their Google account, the Timeline tool simply isn't using it or can't access it for whatever reason. So far, no one from Google has chimed in at any of the Product Forum posts related to the subject.

We reached out to Google yesterday for more information regarding what might be happening and if those affected can expect a fix anytime soon, but a response from the company was not forthcoming. In the meantime, those affected can still access that data if they need it, it's just a bit technical.