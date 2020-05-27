Noise-cancelling headphones aren't cheap, but they're a worthy investment if you frequently find yourself in noisy environments. With this deal on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, also known as "NC700" or simply "700," you can grab a pair for $299.95, a full $100 off MSRP — a pretty good deal for some of the best ANC headphones available.

The last time we saw a price this low was back in February (from the same seller), but they sold out quickly. This is the first time we've seen it since then. The NC700 improves upon the well-known QuietComfort 35 II headphones with a more interesting design, slightly better sound and noise cancellation, as well as much-improved call quality. Plus, they charge via USB-C, so you'll only have to carry one cable around.

This deal is being sold by Altatac through Rakuten. The headphones are brand-new, though it should be noted that they're limited to one per customer. No code is necessary at checkout, and shipping is free. Head on over to pick a pair up.