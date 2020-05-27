Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Typically the middle of the week is slow when it comes to new Android app and game sales, but I still have a few standouts to share today, such as Home Workouts Gym Pro, Age of Civilizations, and Fluid Simulation. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Dual Browser (Paid) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Simple Quote Widget - Quote of the day widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Healthy Dining $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BASIC! Compiler $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- GodSpeed Arcade Cabinet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 2 Player Quiz Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Isometric Squares - puzzle ² $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Music Games: The Froggy Bands $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Nini learns to count $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shan Gui $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Live Wallpaper HD/3D Parallax Background Ringtones $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Audio Video Tools Pro $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- PhotoMap PRO Gallery - Photos, Videos and Trips $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- WiFi Analyzer Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Test & WiFi Scan $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Router Warden Pro(No Ads) - My WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2 Amateur ham CW Morse code practice oscillators $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 10 WPM Amateur ham radio CW Morse code trainer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 20WPM Amateur ham radio Koch CW Morse code trainer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amateur Ham Radio QTH Grid Square Calculator Tool $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pupil Distance Meter Pro | Accurate PD measure $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Who is on my WiFi Pro(No Ads) - Network Scanner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Art-Net Controller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hands-On Equations 2 $2.9 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Speaking clock DVBeep Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Starting Strength Official $16.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $2.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dungeon Maker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Top 200 Drug Touch Match Game $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DupDup $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fait – The Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Quest 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heedless $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hands-On Equations 1: The Fun Way to Learn Algebra $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Word Forward $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Delux - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Delux - Round Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Delux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Delux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Horux Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Horux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Horux White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Horux White - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bliss - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WallRod Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
