In addition to its weekly new games announcements for Stadia (already integrated into our massive list), Google also dropped a small surprise: Stadia customers that do their gaming in Chrome (i.e., from laptop or desktop) now have a new 1440p resolution option available.

The feature has already rolled out, filling the void between 1080p and 4K with a 1440p (2560x1440) option for those with high-enough resolution monitors. You'll still have to meet all the 4K streaming requirements to get it, and that includes a 35Mbps connection or better and VP9 hardware decoding support. You can test your connection speed for Stadia here.

1440p streaming will also suck down a ton of data, so hopefully, you don't have a data cap to deal with — though many ISPs are suspending them anyway during the lockdown.