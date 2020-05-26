Investing in a home camera system can be expensive, especially when looking at dedicated indoor and outdoor setups that can capture footage even in the dead of night. Why not get a camera system that can do it all? Maximize your dollars with the versatile eufyCam 2 – plus a free Insignia garage door controller – for only $343.98 ($156 off) at Best Buy.

This eufyCam 2 bundle comes with two IP76 weatherproof cameras and one local storage hub that can hold 16GB of footage. Activated by onboard motion sensors, each camera can shoot 1080p video via its 140° wide-angle lens, see through the dark with night vision technology, and capture 365 days of content on a single charge. A built-in microphone and speaker system allows users to hear and interact with footage in real time, as well as summon Google Assistant or Alexa for voice-activated controls.

This eufyCam 2 home security camera kit is available at Best Buy right now for only $343.98 ($156 off), no coupons or codes necessary. Since all footage is stored locally, the eufyCam 2 doesn't include any hidden subscription costs or fees to keep it running. As a bonus, users who purchase this eufyCam 2 bundle can add this Insignia Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller ($49.99 value) to their cart for free, though keep in mind that the controller is only compatible with Apple HomeKit.