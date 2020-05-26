Samsung has just announced a lower-end follow-up to its "first" in-house 5G-integrated chipset. The new Exynos 880 is probably destined for an even lower price point than the already mid-range 980, which will appear in the Galaxy A71 5G and A51 5G. Like its bigger brother, it doesn't support mmWave 5G, just sub-6 frequencies, and one phone that's using it has already been announced.

General specs for the new chip are pretty similar to the 980. It will have the same core types/counts, though at a slightly different clock (2x 2.0GHz Cortex-A77, 6x 1.8GHz Cortex-A55), the same Mali-G76 GPU, and what sounds like exactly the same modem. Differences are primarily down to Wi-Fi, supported display resolutions, and camera resolutions, with the new chip only spitting up to "Full HD+" resolutions (2520x1080), single-camera configurations up to 64MP, and Wi-Fi 5 (ac) rather than Wi-Fi 6 (ax).

As before, it's built to Samsung's 8nm LPP node, supports LPDDR4x memory, UFS 2.1 or eMMC 5.1 storage, and has the other bells and whistles you expect (Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio support, GPS, you get the idea). Modem speeds vary from 3.5Gbps down and 1.38Gbps up (using 5G/LTE dual connectivity), to 2.5Gbps/1.28Gbps peak for 5G, and LTE at 1Gbps down and 200Mbps up.

In short, it's not anything terribly impressive compared to the latest flagship chips. But that might not matter if it hits the right price point, and at least one manufacturer is already on board. Vivo previously announced the midrange Y70s, which is powered by this new Exynos 880 and hits a very palatable CNY 1,998 price (about $280 based on current conversions). In contrast, phones using the Exynos 980 cost a good chunk more, like the Vivo X30 Pro, which runs closer to $500 after conversion. Of course, there are several other specification differences between the devices that make that an unfair comparison — there just aren't enough phones out yet using these chips to get a proper idea — but it seems like the 880 will be destined for more affordable phones.