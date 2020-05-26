Xiaomi loves nothing more than releasing new devices. And usually, they're pretty solid phones that offer up good specs for the money. Today Xiaomi is announcing the new Redmi 10X pair of phones complete with 6.57-inch Samsung AMOLED screens, 30x digital zoom cameras, and dual-mode 5G connectivity.

The Redmi 10X Pro and Redmi 10X (5G) offer up a fairly compelling package on paper. The 2400×1080 screens are only 60Hz, but at least they support HDR10+. The 10X Pro comes with 8GB of RAM, and the non-Pro model still offers 6GB, so app management shouldn't be a big issue for these devices. They're powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor, leading Xiaomi to claim what we see here is currently "the highest performing mid-to-high-end smartphone on the market." The company's blog post points to an AnTuTu score of over 410,000, which is nice to see if you're someone who buys phones based on arbitrary benchmarks that are easily faked. They run MIUI 11 at launch, with promised updates to Xiaomi’s latest software in June, which has a lot of nice improvements.

They say the best camera is the one you've got with you, and smartphone cameras are quickly becoming more and more capable of capturing the moments we care about. The Redmi 10X series offers a 48MP ultra-high resolution main camera along with OIS. Both models also feature an 8MP wide-angle cam to capture more of the scene. Where the Pro and non-Pro models diverge is the number of lenses. The Pro offers up an 8MP telephoto and a 5MP macro module, while the regular 10X (5G) drops these two for a mere depth sensor.

One of the more interesting features is an integrated 5G solution which supports dual-mode SA+NSA to cover mainstream Mainland China 5G frequency bands. When connected to two 5G networks simultaneously, the device can intelligently switch between the two networks to ensure optimal 5G connectivity at all times, which should help cover some of 5G's inherent deficiencies.

Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 820, 2.6GHz max, Mali-G57 MC5 GPU OS Android 10-based MIUI 11 RAM 8GB (10X Pro) or 6GB/8GB (10X 5G) LPDDR4X Storage 128/256GB (10X Pro) or 64/128/256GB (10X 5G) UFS2.1 Display 6.57’’ Samsung AMOLED Dot Drop Display, 2400 x 1800 FHD+,, DC dimming, HDR10/10+ Battery 4520mAh, Up to 9W wired reverse charging, Quick Charge 3.0 Front camera 20MP (10X Pro) or 16MP (10X 5G) Rear cameras 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 8MP OIS telephoto w/ 30x digital zoom, 5MP macro (10X Pro) or 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth (10X 5G) Connectivity IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.0 (both), NFC (10X Pro only) Network Dual Mode SA+NSA,Dual 5G standby: n1/n3/n41/n78/n79 Dimensions 164.16 x 75.75 x 8.99mm, 208g (10X Pro) or 205g (10X 5G) Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Twilight Purple, Deep Ocean Blue, Starlight White, Lunar Gold Biometrics In-display fingerprint reader Heat dissipation Suspended heat pipe + 5-layered graphite

The Redmi 10X (5G) starts at RMB 1,599 for a 6GB RAM/64GB storage option, but has four variants that go up to 8GB/256GB for RMB 2,399. As for the Pro, it's starting price is RMB 2,299 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, but also comes in a 256GB storage model for RMB 2,599. The company is also touting the Redmi 10x 4G, but that device seems like a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 which they released last month. The 10X series devices are currently available for purchase through official Xiaomi channels.