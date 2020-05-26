Google's test integrating search results with YouTube may have only been the start of a larger coordinated cross-service promotional effort from the company. One of our readers has spotted popular related YouTube recommendations appearing on game listings in the Play Store, under a new "Watch others play" section.

Watch others play — powered by YouTube.

So far, this new "Watch others play" header and its included videos aren't appearing for us on the Play Store, but they did for our tipster, showing a side-scrolling carousel of seemingly curated videos from YouTube related to the listed game — PUBG Mobile, in the case above.

We don't know a whole lot more than that, not being able to try the feature out for ourselves. We don't know if the videos play directly in the Play Store or if they open to YouTube externally. Google could eventually use these videos to cross-promote content from its YouTube Gaming partners, though it appears to be sticking to more "general" gaming YouTube for now. In addition to the usual server-side A/B testing considerations, this test could also be limited to specific markets. We've reached out to our tipster for more information.

Either way, Google seems to be stepping up the integration and cross-promotion between its various services, and I wouldn't be surprised to hear if Search or YouTube cards start to appear inside some other app in a few more days.