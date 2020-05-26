Human memory is a funny thing. You'll never be able to forget that time you embarrassed yourself in fifth grade, but you probably can't remember where you had lunch a few weeks ago. Google Maps can help with the latter. Your Maps Timeline remembers everywhere you go, but what if you want to remove some locations? That's about to get easier with bulk deletion support.

When you opt into Location History, that data remains accessible in your Maps Timeline. You can access that from the Android app or on the web. The Timeline has always allowed you to delete a saved location, either because it's wrong or for privacy reasons. You can also use multi-select to create new place lists. Soon, you'll be able to multi-select to delete multiple locations at once.

Google says bulk delete will roll out to the Timeline on Android next month -- we've verified it isn't live yet. In the meantime, you can still blank out all or part of your Location History in the Web and Activity account settings.