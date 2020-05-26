Anker makes some of the best phone/charging accessories around, like the tiny PowerPort Atom III wall adapter, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds, and the lunchbox-sized Powerhouse 200 battery. Several of the company's products are on sale at Amazon for today only, including some cables, batteries, and power adapters.

First, Anker has three portable batteries on sale: the PowerCore 26800mAh for $37 ($28 off) with no quick charging capabilities, the PowerCore Slim 10000mAh for $40 ($20 off) with 18W USB-PD quick charge, and the wall charger-shaped PowerCore Fusion 18W for $33 ($17 off). If you're looking for wall chargers, a two-outlet power strip with three USB ports is $22 ($12 off), and a larger model with six wall outlets is $25 ($9 off). For exclusively USB devices, a super-slim 4-port 65W charger is $39 ($19 off).

The other discounted products are the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 car adapter for $15 ($7 off), a three-pack of Apple Lightning cables for $30 ($10 off), USB Type-A to Apple Lightning cables for $30 ($10 off), and finally, a 7.5W wireless charging stand for $35 ($14 off).

That's not a bad collection of sales, but they all end at midnight tonight, so don't wait too long if you're interested.