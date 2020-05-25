Motorola looks prepared to bring another mid-range phone to market next month. The company, though, probably didn't expect for YouTube to play spoiler for that launch.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is listed in YouTube's Device Report as one of its Signature Devices for 2019 — and, as seen clearly in the image above, that is not a typo on our behalf.

Based on illustrations of the device, the Fusion+ appears to be styled heavily after the Moto Edge+ with a curved-edge display, but with four rear cameras to the Edge+'s three. There appear to be four cameras, Listed specs include a 6.5" 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset — that rules out 5G — a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 10. Plus, as a YouTube Signature Device, it also supports HDR, 360° video, 4K decoding (which can improve viewing in full HD), content above 60fps, the VP9 profile 2 streaming codec, and DRM protections.

The go-to Learn More link takes you to Motorola U.K., which means the U.S. probably won't get this Motorola One series device, at least not immediately.